The Valparaiso Police Department on Monday night recognized officers and citizens for their work in saving lives and making a difference in our community:

𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝗸𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗵 and citizens 𝗠𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗻𝗲 and 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁, awarded the Life Saving Award for successfully saving a child found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗢𝘄𝗲𝗻𝘀 and 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻, awarded the Valparaiso Police Department Life Saving Award for helping to save the life of a man in a cardiac emergency.

𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗹, awarded the Valparaiso Police Department Honorable Mention Award for his success in apprehending an armed bank robber.

