Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for HydroFido K9 Splash Park $50,000 goal to receive a matching grant through IHCDA’s CreatINg Places initiative LA PORTE, Ind. (Feb. 1, 2023) – LaPorte County will soon have more space for dogs and dog lovers if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by March 17, 2023. If successful, the project led by Bethany Lutheran Church and The Jane Bernard Animal Adoption Center will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program. “I’m thrilled to watch this project come to life on the grounds of the LaPorte County Animal Shelter,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “CreatINg Places is a fantastic program that has activated similar spaces across the state. Whether by donating, volunteering or leading a project, it is a great way to engage in your community.” Funds from this campaign will be used to add a canine splash pad to the local dog park and improve the park’s amenities for dogs and their humans. “This project is all about building community,” said Carey Garwood, HydroFido K9 Splash Park Project Organizer. “Improvements to the existing dog park area at our LaPorte County Animal Shelter will not just help shelter pets through socialization activities and new opportunities to meet potential adoptive families, it will also offer pet owners and friends an area for socialization and interaction. Other additions will include land-based interactive features, improvement to dog water fountains and enhancement of human areas. Countless animals and humans will benefit while new family memories are made at the HydroFido K9 Splash Park.” Since the CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $10.2 million in public funds and an additional $8.5 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply. Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.