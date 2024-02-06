The Michigan City Police Department recently swore in six new police officers.

This brings the total to 82 of the 84 allotted officers.

The officers were sworn in by Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch administering the Oath of Office and Chief Corley, Forker, and Cooney administering the Oath of Office.

The new officers are Brandon Drake, Jared Kiselka, Jacqueline Hinson, Makiyah Smallwood, Brandon Williams and Bryan Woodman.

These new officers will spend the next several weeks going through training with the MCPD Division of Professional Standards.