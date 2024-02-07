The DNR has announced award winners for 2023 fish of the year.

Each year, anglers from around the state submit their biggest hook-and-line catches from Indiana waters hoping they will top the list for their species.

Winning entries for Fish of the Year are determined by the total length of the fish. Participants are required to submit information about their fish, including where they caught it and the bait they used. They must also include a photo documenting the measured length of the fish.

Below is a list of local fish of the year catches:

Species Length (inches) Location (County) Angler

Bluegill 11.0 Lake of the Woods (Marshall) Megan Wagner

Bowfin 28.5 Pine Lake (LaPorte) Ron Ryba II

Brown Trout 29.5 Lake Michigan (LaPorte) Walter R. Newman

Channel Catfish 34.0 Private Pond (Lake) Jacob Hutsler

Chinook Salmon 37.0 Deep River (Lake) Eric Alegre

Coho Salmon 33.5 Lake Michigan (Porter) Dennis Sexton

Common Carp 34.0 Saint Joseph River (Elkhart) Craig Baumgardner

Common Shiner 5.6 Plum Creek (Lake) Tom Berg

Creek Chub 11.0 Stoney Creek (Elkhart) layne yoder

Golden Shiner 9.4 Pine Lake (LaPorte) Valerie Bacula

Green Sunfish 8.5 Centennial Park Pond (Lake) Eric Alegre

Lake Whitefish 28.5 Lake Michigan (LaPorte) Robert Johnson

Northern Pike 38.5 James Lake (Kosciusko) Joel Williford

Redfin Pickerel 14.5 Private Pond (Lake) John Clardy

Steelhead Trout 40.0 Lake Michigan (LaPorte) Jeff Winegardner

Striped Shiner 8.5 Wolf Creek (Lake) Tom Berg

Tilapia 13.0 Dowling Park (Lake) Eric Alegre

White Bass 15.5 Lake Michigan (Lake) Eric Alegre

White Crappie 17.2 Ivan Gatlin Nature Preserve Pond (Lake) Elijah Wasinski

White Perch 11.0 Wolf Lake (Lake) Conrad Alegre

Yellow Perch 15.2 Lake Michigan (Lake) Anthony Talarico

To view the full list of winners or learn more about how to participate in the Fish of the Year program, visit on.IN.gov/RecordFish.