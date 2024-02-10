News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

It’s time to prepare for the April 8 solar eclipse, during which the moon will completely cover the sun over a significant portion of Indiana, causing darkness at mid-afternoon.

Because viewing the sun at any phase of the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause permanent eye damage or even blindness, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is providing the opportunity to buy eclipse glasses.

The glasses, branded with the state’s eclipse logo and purchased from a vendor on the American Astronomical Society’s approved list (eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters), have 2-millimeter scratch-resistant polymer lenses that filter 100% of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet and infrared rays and have been independently tested to be safe for watching all phases of the eclipse.

Four-packs can be bought at ShopINStateParks.com for $10 each plus shipping and handling. You can also buy four-packs for $10 each at any Indiana State Park inn gift shop or property office or individual pairs for $3 each. A list of properties is at on.IN.gov/stateparks.

Commemorative eclipse logo T-shirts are also available online. The short-sleeve version costs $24.95, and the long-sleeve shirt costs $32.95, plus tax. Park offices and inn gift shops are also starting to stock eclipse shirts; call ahead for shirt and size availability.

Learn more about the eclipse at on.IN.gov/eclipse.