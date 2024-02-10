Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon recently announced an interactive program called “Project Safe Roads.”

The program will partner with citizens to help identify roadways within Porter County that need extra traffic enforcement from time to time. When a citizen believes there is a traffic problem somewhere, they can go to the website (portercountysheriff.com) click on the Project Safe Roads tab and complete the necessary information. The sheriff’s office said this will also be on the Porter County Sheriff’s App in the near future.

This information will be forwarded to the necessary personnel within the Sheriff’s Office and they will follow up with the data and provide extra enforcement to that area.

“Please remember, just because you may not see us, doesn’t mean we are not there, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Often times, we will add extra enforcement by using unmarked police vehicles or other means of monitoring traffic.”