A South Bend woman died and another person was injured after a crash Monday afternoon in La Porte County.

Just before 1:25 p.m., La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to U.S 20 and Wilhelm Road.

The initial on-scene investigation determined the a 2008 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 in the driving lane. For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered to the right, left the north side of U.S. 20, and began to travel off the roadway, police said. The vehicle continued traveling west until colliding with a tree located on the northwest corner of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 40 year old Lashea C. Bird of South Bend, Indiana. Bird sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

The front seat passenger in the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Kendra L. Murphy, also of South Bend. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing.