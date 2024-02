The Michigan City Police Department celebrated the retirement of Officer Kelly Williams on Tuesday.

Williams gave the department and community 27 years of service.

“The MCPD Administration would like to thank Ofc. Williams for upholding the values of the department while serving: Dedication, Integrity and Professionalism, MCPD said on Facebook. “The MCPD family wishes Ofc. Williams the best in his next chapter of his life!!”