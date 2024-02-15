Local 4600 of the International Association of Fire Fighters—representing the career firefighters of the Chesterton Fire Department—will host a Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Dogwood Park.

The department says it has 4,000 Easter eggs on order. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for photos with your little ones.

Free entry for all, with age-appropriate hunts for the following groups: 1-3, 4-6, 7-10, and 11+.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the east side of Dogwood Park by the playground.

For special accommodations, please contact Chet at cholt@chestertonfire.org