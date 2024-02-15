The following is a statement from Angie Henzman, Chair LaPorte County Democratic Party:

“The LaPorte County Democratic Party would like to officially congratulate Tim Bietry who was sworn in as the Councilman for Michigan City’s 4th Ward Common Council on Tuesday! Mr. Bietry was elected by a Caucus of the 4th Ward Democratic Precinct Chairs. The Caucus was necessary following the official resignation of Sean Fitzpatrick, the previous 4th Ward Councilman. We would like to thank Councilman Fitzpatrick for his many years of dedicated service to Michigan City and its citizens and welcome Mr. Bietry back to the Michigan City Common Council.”