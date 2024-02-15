In the latest “City Talk” Newsletter the City of Valparaiso announced they are launching a program to complete a full inventory of the city’s water service lines, including those in residences.

The inventory is required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) as part of the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2021 revision of the Lead and Copper rule.

How to Report YOUR Residence: To compile the required information, residents are asked to participate in either of two ways: Inspect your service line in a simple test and submit the information online. OR Allow an authorized door knocker to briefly enter their home to do this examination. Instructions for how to do the self-inspection and how to schedule the brief visit are available online at tinyurl.com/LeadSafeValpo, visit the “Report” tab, or you may call to schedule at (219) 462-6174, option 4 during business hours.

Authorized door knockers will be working throughout the Valparaiso community, beginning in February to complete the inventory by the deadline of October 16, 2024. They will have badges to confirm their identities and the appointments may also be scheduled ahead of time, at the customer’s convenience.

To learn more about the Lead-Safe Valpo service line inventory and how to report your information to the inventory, visit tinyurl.com/LeadSafeValpo.

A link to the full newsletter with more information can by found on the Valparaiso Now Facebook page or at www.ci.valparaiso.in.us.