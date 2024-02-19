The Michiana Humane Society is thrilled to announce our 4th Annual Cabin Fever Pawction, an online auction to support the care of our beloved shelter pets.

The Cabin Fever Pawction is more than an auction; it’s a testament to our community’s compassionate spirit and a critical source of support for our shelter pets. Taking place from March 4th to 10th, 2024, the auction showcases a diverse array of unique experiences, items, and services. A preview of the items will be viewable starting March 1st.

Dog Grooming Wine Tasting Tour

Auction items include one-of-a-kind experiences, vacation getaways, pet-friendly and kid-friendly items, massage and spa services, live performance and sporting tickets, home and garden items, and much more! “We love that this fundraiser has something for everyone. Our supporters can bid on a $25 gift card to their favorite local restaurant or 5-night vacation stay,” says Development Director, Heidi Treacy Tuthill. All items have been generously donated by businesses and individuals, so 100% of winning bids help the shelter pets.

Dollars raised from the auction fund the care and adoption of the shelter pets at Michiana Humane Society. Michiana Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving pets and the people who love them in LaPorte and Berrien counties and beyond. The MHS team cares for nearly 1,000 pets each year and more than 97% of them get their second chances with loving families.

For more information about the auction visit michianapets.org/events or call (219) 872-4499.