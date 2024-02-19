Hoosier heroes step up to the plate to serve, protect and take care of Indiana every day. Now through Feb. 24 honors a group of heroes who work year-round to ensure your county is ready to respond to a crisis.

Counties throughout Indiana have emergency management offices that take steps to reduce their communities’ vulnerability to hazards and to help cope with disasters. These Emergency Management Agencies (EMAs) work with other public safety partners and organizations to prepare for, mitigate, respond to and recover from emergencies.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security joins Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in recognizing the efforts and accomplishments of all its dedicated emergency managers statewide and invites Hoosiers to join in honoring them during EMA Appreciation Week.

Recently, EMAs have been ramping up preparedness planning for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. They have been working with state agencies and their local partners to ensure their counties are ready to handle the influx of crowds. Their behind-the-scenes work will shine bright during a rare spectacle for Indiana.

“Emergency Management Agencies have the foresight to see how events big and small will affect their communities. We have been working with them hand-in-hand to understand potential problems that may occur and how state partners can work with EMAs to mitigate any issues. We cannot keep Indiana safe without these partners,” said IDHS Executive Director Joel Thacker.

IDHS will celebrate EMAs on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Follow along to learn about the people putting in countless hours to keep you safe.