The Presidential Primary will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at New Buffalo City Hall, 224 W. Buffalo St. New Buffalo, MI 49117. The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Early Voting Site is located at 1205 N. Main Street, Niles, Michigan 49022. The hours of operation are 8:30am to 4:30pm daily through Sunday, February 25, 2024 with the exception of Wednesday, Feb. 21 when the hours of operation are 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.