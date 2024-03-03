The Michigan City Police Department’s Community Connections for March will include the following:

Chatting with the Chiefs on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 from 8:15-8:45 am on 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS with the Division of Professional Standards being the focal point of the conversation.

Coffee with the Chiefs on Monday, March 11th, 2024 from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at McDonalds, located at 2404 E. Michigan Boulevard. There will be information available about the camera registry program and the Chiefs will be available for questions.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 at 1:00pm with the route being Franklin Street north from 9th Street to 4th Street. The Michigan City Police Department will be leading the parade.

City Wide Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (gates open at 11:30am) in Fedder’s Alley in Washington Park. Personnel and families of MCPD will be helping make this a great day for our youth.