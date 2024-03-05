Press release, Franciscan Health:

Board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon Thomas Magill, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in La Porte.

Dr. Magill completed his training at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Mich. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago.

His clinical interests are sports surgeries for upper and lower extremities, hand surgery, joint reconstruction of shoulders, knees and hips and fracture surgery.

Dr. Magill is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network La Porte Health Center, 900 I St. in La Porte. To make an appointment, call (219) 861-8161.