Press release, Michigan City Area Schools:

Instrumental music students from several Michigan City Area Schools took part in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) solo and ensemble contest on February 3 at Kankakee Valley Middle School, with nearly 40 receiving gold and silver ratings.

During the ISSMA event on February 3, the following students participated in the Solo and Ensemble and received many high marks and gold ratings: Frank Anderson, Sophia Barczak, Jimmy Biela, Zoe Brooks, Yarnikqwa Crume, Ethan David, Andrew Deleon, Anthony Jaimes, Daniel Kohn, Arianna Lemons, Dylan Mashburn, Jada Mckendree, Jennifer Mezo, Torrey Morris, Kenneth Oviatt, Raina Potter, Josh Pratt, Brandon Roadarmel, Athena Roberts, Jaiden Sledd, Weston Smith, Ashley Sparks, James Symons, Vivian Taylor, Trevor Trusty, Ke’von Whitlow, and Isaac Yanke.

Seven students from Michigan City High School earned gold ratings on music of the highest difficulty level and advanced to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble competition at North Central High School in Indianapolis on February 24. These students are Frank Anderson, Sophia Barczak, Jimmy Biela, Ashley Sparks, Jada Mckendree, Vivian Taylor, and Isaac Yanke.

Five students from Michigan City High School received a gold rating at the State level: Frank Anderson (tenor saxophone), Sophia Barczak (E-flat and B-flat clarinet), Jimmy Biela (snare drum), Ashley Sparks (oboe and mellophone), and Jada Mckendree (clarinet).

MCHS students who received a silver rating include Vivian Taylor (tenor saxophone) and Isaac Yanke (alto saxophone).