A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that stemmed from an argument according to the Michigan City Police Department.

On Sunday, at around 8:30 p.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating a man had been stabbed at the 700 block of East 11th Street. Four officers immediately responded to the residence as did EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department. Arriving first responders found 46-year-old Jason Clinton was found in the apartment with a serious stab wound to the neck. Life saving measures were immediately started and Mr. Clinton was transported from the scene by EMS to an awaiting medical helicopter. Clinton was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for advanced care and from there flown to Indianapolis Methodist Hospital. He is reported to be in critical condition.

Initial investigation determined that 57-year-old JD Williams, of Michigan City was responsible for stabbing Clinton. Mr. Williams was arrested on probable cause at the scene and charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. A formal probable cause hearing for this case is pending in LaPorte County Superior Court 1. In addition, Williams was also served with two failure to appear warrants. According to police, the first warrant was a LaPorte County warrant where Williams failed to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended. The second warrant was a Michigan City warrant where Williams failed to appear in court on a charge of criminal mischief. Williams is currently being held without bond.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1086 or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.