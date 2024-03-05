The Michigan City Police Department is inviting the public to stop and chat with Police Chief Marty Corley and Asst. Police Chiefs Steve Forker and Dave Cooney between 8-9 a.m. on March 11 at McDonald’s, 2404 E. Michigan Blvd.

Coffee with the Chiefs is hosted the second Monday of each month, and takes the three MCPD chiefs to a different Michigan City McDonald’s location each month.

“Our new community outreach initiative allows citizens to meet and interact with us in a safe and comfortable environment,” Corley said. “We think it’s important for the public to get to know the MCPD better as people, to see and interact with us outside of when they have to call us. It’s easier to talk about some things in this setting, so we’re hoping these types of

interactions will allow the community and the police department to come closer together.”

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said, “As we move into a full complement of officers, our goal is to really connect with the Michigan City community in multiple ways. A focus area for me is community policing, and how to get officers more involved in the neighborhoods. This is a step in the right direction.”