A woman is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway in Michigan City, according to police.

On Sunday at approximately 5:50 p.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating a person had been shot at the 500 block of Tremont Street. Officers and EMS responded to the residence. Upon arrival a 24-year-old female was located in a bedroom, and police determined she had sustained a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were immediately started, police said. The female was transported from the scene by EMS and flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for advanced care. Police said on Monday night that the woman is in critical condition.

“During the initial investigation witnesses were spoken to, and evidence was collected to include a handgun,” the Michigan City Police Department said in a press release.

This case is being worked on by the Investigative Division. Det./Cpl. Kay Pliske has been assigned as the Lead Detective.

Police said no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact Cpl. Pliske at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1086 or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

Police are also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.