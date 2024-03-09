The LaPorte County Crisis Intervention Team recently conducted a Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) class to local law enforcement.

The class graduated 29 officers from all police agencies in LaPorte County, including the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center.

The six newly hired MCPD officers were in the graduating class and gives MCPD a total of 27 CIT trained officers.

Also, the Michigan City Police Department’s Police Social Worker completed the class.

The Crisis Intervention Training gives officers the tools and resources to better communicate with and provide resources to those that are dealing with mental health illness and trauma.

The training is facilitated in partnership with the Drug Free Partnership of LaPorte County.