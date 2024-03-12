Press Release, NIPSCO:

NiSource (NYSE: NI) today announced that Mike Hooper, president of their Indiana-based subsidiary NIPSCO, is departing on March 15, following a successful 13-year career with the organization. Hooper is leaving to accept an opportunity to lead another Midwest utility company.

“We thank Mike for his leadership in advancing a number of our long-term business priorities on behalf of our customers and the communities we serve across Northern Indiana,” said Melody Birmingham, NiSource executive vice president and group president utilities. “Our electric generation transition, infrastructure modernization, and other key transformation efforts are well underway, and we are well positioned for the future. We wish Mike well in his next role.”

The company also announced that Vince Parisi, president and chief operating officer of NiSource subsidiary Columbia Gas of Ohio, will take over leadership responsibilities for NIPSCO in the interim, maintaining both roles.

Parisi has extensive experience and familiarity with electric operations and Indiana. Prior to becoming president of Columbia Gas of Ohio in June 2020, Vince served as president of the U.S. utilities for AES Corp., and president and CEO of Indianapolis Power & Light Company and Dayton Power and Light Company. He also served in senior leadership positions with Gas Natural Inc. and IGS Energy. Vince earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from The Ohio State University and received his law degree and an LL.M. in taxation from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

“As NIPSCO continues to deliver its electric generation transition and long-term infrastructure investment plans, Vince will maintain stability and continuity to the organization to ensure continued success,” added Birmingham.

NIPSCO with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 859,000 natural gas and 483,000 electric customers across 32 counties.