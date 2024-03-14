The South Shore Line is advising passengers that platform work in conjunction with the West Lake Corridor Project will be ongoing at Hammond Station and will impact platform availability, effective Friday, March 15, 2024.

Beginning March 15, the eastern half of the Hammond platform will be closed.

Passengers must enter/exit the Hammond platform via the west entrance only.

Train service will operate as regularly scheduled from the west end of the platform.

This construction is an element of the eventual demolition of Hammond Station in anticipation of the transition to the new Hammond Gateway Station (located at 4530 Sheffield Ave.) in spring 2024.

Additional information regarding the West Lake next steps can be found here: https://www.nictdwestlake.com/construction/