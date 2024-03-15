ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) announced that work will resume in the area of Exit 10 in Gary as part of the Northwest Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The final item in this area to be completed, is the upgrade to the lighting infrastructure, the ITRCC said. There will be single-lane closures and shoulder closures on the mainline in addition to short-term closures of the Exit 10 ramps. The closures will be taking place periodically over the next several months. There will also be toll plaza aesthetic and safety enhancements projects taking place during the same time.

For specific details about the ramp closures including planned detours, please follow ITRCC on social media at @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter). There will also be information available under the travel advisories section of the ITRCC website at: www.indianatollroad.org/travel-advisory.

Work also continues on the Northwest Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation Project in the areas of the 108th Street ramp and mile marker 0 in Hammond with single lane closures.

In addition to the bridge rehabilitation project, ITRCC is improving pavement conditions along the toll road in the areas of 129th Avenue in Hammond and Lake Street in Gary. Beginning on Monday, March 18, the Exit 3 westbound on-ramp in Hammond will be closed until mid-April to allow for the improvements to be made.

The planned detour route is as follows: “Take IN 912/Cline Avenue West to IN 41/Calumet Avenue. Go south on IN 41/Calumet Avenue to 141st Street. Then go east on 141st Street to the Toll Road Entrance.”

Single-lane closures will take place intermittently in the area of Lake Street throughout March and April.