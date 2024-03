The City of La Porte announced its Dumpster Program is now available on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

The hours will remain 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The city asks residents to remember the following:

No tires

No piling trash on the ground

If the fence is closed, the dumpster is full – please try again later.

The city says to be prepared to show proof of residency in the City of La Porte.

This program is for city residents only.