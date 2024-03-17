Press Release, La Porte County Public Library:

La Porte County Public Library has been awarded a $60,000 grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation with $20,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and $40,000 for new Makerspace equipment at the LPCPL Exchange.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is open to all children from birth until their fifth birthday. Through this remarkable early childhood literacy program, any child who lives in La Porte County can register to receive a free, new, age-appropriate book by mail once a month from birth until their fifth birthday.

“We want to foster and support lifelong learning in our community by providing opportunities for practical hands-on learning,” said Fonda Owens, Director of La Porte County Public Library.

The new equipment includes two Brother embroidery machines, two Ultimaker 3D printers, two precision mini-lathes, an AnyCubic resin 3D printer, and an X-Carve CNC machine with a larger carving area. While supplies last, each person trained on the new equipment will receive a free Safety and Learning Bundle, which includes LPCPL and Howmet Aerospace branded safety glasses, a pen, tape measure, USB flash drive, and notebook.

“We want to teach and emphasize safety to all who use the tools and equipment. These skills are transferable to the school, home, and workplace,” said Owens.

A Ribbon Cutting will take place at the LPCPL Exchange on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-6 p.m. to unveil the Exchange’s newest additions made possible by the generous support of the Howmet Aerospace Foundation. The community is invited to enjoy light refreshments, receive tours of the LPCPL Exchange, and learn more about the equipment by watching skilled demonstrations.

The LPCPL Exchange is a place to bring your ideas to life. With free access to equipment and technology, you can learn a new skill, explore a hobby, plan a business, collaborate with others, and much more without the cost of owning equipment yourself. The LPCPL Exchange is located at 807 Indiana Avenue in La Porte.

La Porte County Public Library is the center of community life with a focus on reading, lifelong learning and public involvement. For more information about Library resources, services and events, please visit laportelibrary.org or call 219-362-6156