The Michigan City Department of Water Works will begin the semi-annual fire hydrant flushing on Monday, April 1.

This is done to insure the hydrants are in proper working order for the spring and summer months, and also to find any hydrants that may have been damaged over the winter.

The city expects the program to take about eight weeks to complete.

The city says if anyone should experience any discoloration in their water, they should let the water run for a short time and the water will clear.