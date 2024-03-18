This morning at 3:51 AM, deputies responded to CR 1000 North in the area of Frontage Road, reference a single vehicle crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Jeff Armstrong and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A black 2012 Range Rover was traveling eastbound on CR 1000 North. The vehicle left the south side of the roadway east of Frontage Road and traveled into a ditch. The vehicle continued traveling eastbound in the ditch, crashed into several trees, and overturned.

The driver (lone occupant) was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the deceased is being withheld, per the La Porte County Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology tests results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

Assisting: Sergeant Scott Lanoue, Detective Aaron Banic, Deputies Justin Phillips, Austin Wells, Austin Howell and Sawyer Lafoon, Springfield Township and Michiana Shores Volunteer Fire Departments, La Porte County EMS, and Cloverleaf Towing