In honor of National Social Work Month the Michigan City Police Department is recognizing their Police Social Worker, Jocelyn Colburn.

Jocelyn is a native of LaPorte, Indiana and graduated from LaPorte High School in 2016. She then went on to get her Bachelors in Social Work from Indiana University Northwest in 2020 and then Master’s in Social Work in 2023.

Jocelyn has been employed with the Michigan City Police Department since May of 2023, and has been working with the men and women of the Michigan City Police Department.

“The Michigan City Police Department appreciates the services and support that she provides,” MCPD said on their Facebook page. “Jocelyn brings additional tools and resources to help this department better serve and protect the community. Thank you to Jocelyn Colburn for her dedication, integrity and professionalism that she displays as a member of the Michigan City Police Department.”