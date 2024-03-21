Starke County Sheriff’s Office K9 Robby will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Robby’s vest is sponsored by Kimra and Tom Kidd of Indianapolis, IN and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.