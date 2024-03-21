Life is not measured by the breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away! This is one of those moments as Eloise Blint celebrates her 100th birthday at Rittenhouse Village where she resides. She is the first in her family to reach this major milestone of turning 100! She was born on March 21, 1924, to the parents of Frank and Clara Oshinski Wagner.

Eloise is a proud 1941 St. Mary’s High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Gordon Blint on November 19, 1949, where she was married for 57 blissful years. She worked many years for Enyeart Chevrolet and Bassett Lincoln Mercury as the bookkeeper. Eloise volunteered at St. Mary’s Resale shop for many years and decided to stop at the age of 94!

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, bird watching, baking, quilting, sewing, and traveling over the years. She said she would still be sewing if she could see to do it- Macular Degeneration in both of her eyes took that joy away. She enjoyed Bridge club and going out with her friends.

When people describe Eloise, they say she is a good friend, good sense of humor, classy, well dressed lady and the most independent and strong-willed person they know! Everyone gets a kick out of her rolling her eyes with a “Oh come on already!” statement to follow. The simple thing of having visitors at Rittenhouse is a joy for her. When asked what her secret was to live to be 100- she said “I don’t have a secret. I guess my secret is eat what you want- I did!” Eloise was also asked, “is there anything that you wish you could have changed in your 100 years of life? With no hesitation – she said YES, stay younger!