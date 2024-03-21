Press Release, Indiana State Police Lowell Post:

This past weekend, troopers at the Indiana State Police Lowell Post participated in targeted patrols focused on identifying and apprehending impaired drivers that chose to operate a vehicle in our district. As a result of their efforts, a list of the statistics that were compiled from Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th is being provided.

116 traffic citations and 113 warnings were issued

17 arrests for O.W.I. (Operating While Intoxicated)

18 crash investigations

24 arrests for various criminal offenses. (Battery by Bodily Waste on a Public Servant, Reckless Driving, Indecent Exposure, Possession of a Legend Drug, Habitual Traffic Offender, to list a few.)

It should also be noted that an off-duty trooper was driving his police car when his car was hit by an impaired driver. In addition to an O.W.I. arrest, that driver was also charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent as there were two children in their vehicle at the time of the crash.

Assistant District Commander First Sergeant Terrance Weems stated, “All of the incredibly dedicated troopers at the Lowell Post remain committed to making Indiana’s roadways safer on a daily basis. Increased efforts and traffic blitzes to curb impaired driving will continue this spring and throughout the year.” The Indiana State Police encourages anyone that decides to consume alcoholic beverages to have a designated SOBER driver that is responsible to not consume any alcohol. Ride-sharing options are also available and are just a phone call or an app reservation away from getting home safely.