In partnership with Girl Coalition of Indiana, the Michigan City Police Department is hosting a 4-session Junior Detective series.

The series kicks off on April 9 at 5:00 p.m., hosted at MCPD’s Community Room.

The event is offered at no cost and welcomes girls, ages K-12.

Snacks will be provided. Register using the QR on the flyer.

For inquiries, please direct all communications to MCPD’s Social Worker, Jocelyn, at 219-221-2050.