Press Release, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership:

Emmy’s Bakery celebrated the opening of their 810 Lincolnway downtown La Porte location on March 20th at 10:00 a.m. The event was held in anticipation of the official opening day on March 22nd.

Emmy’s Bakery is owned by Emily and Jacob Ferenczi. Emily’s goal is to make the bakery somewhere everyone feels welcome. They make cookies, muffins, donuts, cinnamon rolls, brownie squares, pretzel bites, and butter mints.

Emily, Owner and Baker, said of the new location, “We want to treat La Porte to some sweet sunshine (aka my baked goods!) Since the moment we moved here four years ago, we knew La Porte was going to be our forever home. We are so excited to become a part of the community and get to know and serve everyone for countless years to come!”

To learn more about Emmy’s Bakery, follow them on Facebook or walk in when they open on March 22nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.