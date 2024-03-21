An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 114 between County Road 200 East and State Road 55 on or after Thursday, March 28.

State Road 114 will be closed through mid-June to resurface this section of roadway, with the intersection of State Road 55 and State Road 114 also closed through the duration of the work. This is a continuation of the project that began last year when State Road 114 was resurfaced to the west between U.S. 41 and County Road 200 East.

Local access will be maintained, but through traffic should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow I-65, State Road 14 and U.S. 41. The official detour for the closed State Road 55 intersection will extend to State Road 16.