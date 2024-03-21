In LaPorte County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have lane closures on State Road 2 between U.S. 20 and County Line Road beginning on or after Thursday, March 28.

State Road 2 will be resurfaced in this area, resulting in alternating lane closures through early November. Work will include asphalt patching, pipe work, culvert, resurfacing and pavement markings. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.