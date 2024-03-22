The Valparaiso Police Department announced that they have successfully completed their 2024 Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) assessment. In February, they participated in an annual evaluation of their policies/procedures, along with demonstrating compliance with CALEA standards. This week concluded the assessment with an onsite visit by the CALEA accreditation team.

Chief of Police, Andrew McIntyre stated, “This achievement reflects the dedication, hard work, and professionalism demonstrated by each member of our department. Their commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest standards of law enforcement have been instrumental in this success.”

Mayor of Valparaiso, Jon Costas reiterated, “We are proud of our Valparaiso Police Department and their excellent performance on CALEA evaluations just reinforces that the VPD holds itself to the highest standards. Safety is top priority in Valparaiso and the VPD reflects this each day.”

The department will attend the July 2024 CALEA Conference to appear in front of the full commission, seeking approval of a 5th Accreditation award.