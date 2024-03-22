In LaPorte County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 beginning on or after Monday, April 1 for a roundabout project.

This intersection is expected to be closed through late September. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 39, U.S. 30, State Road 49 and State Road 2.

A public hearing regarding this intersection improvement project was held in February 2023.

The presentation and documents shared at the hearing can be found on the INDOT website here.