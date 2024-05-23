A Michigan City man was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence, resulting in firearm and drug related charges.

The Michigan City Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force executed a residential search warrant at the 400 block of Hoyt Street in Michigan City.

Last week, information was forwarded to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) regarding a subject who is classified as a “Serious Violent Felon” under Indiana Criminal Code, as illegally possessing a firearm. Lead Detective, Corporal Matthew Babcock, aggressively followed up with the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. Detectives located quantities of suspected Ecstasy, Psilocybin, Dextroamphetamine, Marijuana, materials consistent with dealing in illicit drugs, and a firearm. Inside the residence was 31-year-old Kyle Fugate, who was subsequently arrested by police.

Probable cause was presented and signed by the honorable Judge Jaime Oss out of LaPorte County Superior Court #1. Fugate had his initial hearing on Tuesday, wherein he was issued a $50,000 cash only bond.