LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will begin a pavement replacement project on State Road 53/Broadway from 4th Avenue (U.S. 12/20) to just north of the Indiana Toll Road on or after Tuesday, May 28.

State Road 53 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. During phase one through mid-August, southbound will be converted to two-way traffic, and northbound will be closed for construction. Traffic will move to the northbound side during phase two.

The right lane of westbound 4th Avenue will be closed at the intersection with State Road 53 while this project is ongoing. The exit and entrance ramps between State Road 53 and the Indiana Toll Road will also be closed through the duration of this project. The detour will be to utilize the ramps to the east at U.S. 12/20 and I-65.

There will be lane closures on the Indiana Toll Road at State Road 53 for approximately one day on or around Thursday, May 30 to set barrier walls for the ramp closures.

This project is scheduled through early November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and to follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.