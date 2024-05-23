The City of La Porte announced today that multi-platinum selling rock band Soul Asylum will headline this summer’s LakeFest, according to Park Superintendent and LakeFest Committee Chair Mark Schreiber.

The “Runaway Train” and “Someone to Shove” performers will play a free live show on Saturday, July 27, at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park. Soul Asylum will be preceded by renowned local performer Neil Allesee and former La Portean Mike Barthel-led Mike + the Boys, as well as a fireworks show over Clear Lake.

After a successful show with alt-rock band Everclear last year, Schreiber said the LakeFest planning committee is thrilled to be building on that momentum.

“Soul Asylum is widely recognized by those in the industry as one of the most inspiring, hardworking bands in the rock scene,” Schreiber said. “The range in their artistry makes them a playlist favorite for music lovers of all ages, so we expect another stand-out crowd for this year’s Saturday night concert.”

laportelakefest.com. While there isn’t a bad seat in the park, Schreiber said a limited number of Premium Front Stage Passes will be available for sale for those individuals looking to get a little closer to the band. Passes will go on sale Tuesday, May 28, atThe concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

laportelakefest.com. For more information on this concert and other LakeFest attractions, visit

ABOUT LAKEFEST:

www.laportelakefest.com. Running July 26-28, LakeFest boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Learn more at

ABOUT SOUL ASYLUM:

Dave Pirner – Lead Vocals, Guitar Michael Bland – Drums Ryan Smith – Lead Guitar Jeremy Tappero – Bass

Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling rock band Soul Asylum started as Minneapolis’ punk younger brothers to the Replacements and Husker Dü.

Their 1992 breakthrough album, Grave Dancers Union, featured the international hits “Runaway Train,” “Black Gold” and “Somebody to Shove.”

“Runaway Train” won a Grammy, and its music video brought nearly two dozen missing and exploited children and teens around the world home to their families.

Soul Asylum has released 12 original albums, in addition to multiple live albums and greatest hits collections.

Hurry Up and Wait was released in 2020 to much fan and critical acclaim worldwide, landing the band their highest Billboard chart position since 1995’s platinum-selling Let Your Dim Light Shine.

Pirner, generally considered to be one of the one of the great American songwriters, released a best-selling annotated collection of lyrics, Loud, Fast, Words, in 2020.