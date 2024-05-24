LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have lane closures on U.S. 30 between Castlewood Dr and St. John Rd beginning on or after Tuesday, May 28.

U.S. 30 will have alternating lane closures through late October for a bridge replacement project over Dyer Ditch. Phase one will be in place through approximately mid-August, with the westbound lanes closed and eastbound converted to two-way traffic. Traffic will move to the westbound side during phase two.

Motorists should be advised that there is a reduced speed limit of 35 mph on U.S. 30 between the Illinois State Line and U.S. 41 through the fall due to construction work in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.