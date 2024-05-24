Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces the opening of its grant portal for 2024 Cycle 2 grants. To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs within La Porte County twice each year. This year’s second grant cycle will run from May 24, 2024, to July 12, 2024.

HFL welcomes grant proposals that impact HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. Grant proposals must demonstrate a commitment to measurable results that contribute to positive change in one or more of the community-wide indicators HFL uses to monitor and track progress for each strategic priority.

Through its Healthy La Porte grants, HFL also welcomes grant proposals to meet community health and wellness needs outside of HFL’s strategic priorities. Healthy La Porte grant proposals must demonstrate a connection to HFL’s mission and vision: empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well with the goal of La Porte County becoming one of Indiana’s top ten healthiest communities by 2030.

HFL now offers three grant processes:

Grants up to $10,000

Grants of $10,001 to $25,000

Grants over $25,000 (LOI required)

Please note that Grants over $25,000 require a Letter of Intent (LOI) as a first step. LOIs are due June 7, 2024, by 11:59 pm CDT. Organizations applying for a grant over $25,000 must submit a LOI by June 7 to be considered. Only applicants who receive a favorable response to their LOI will be invited to submit a full proposal.

HFL is accepting grant proposals for 2024 Cycle 2 grants through July 12, 2024.