LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 39 between U.S. 6 and County Road West 800 South beginning on or after Tuesday, May 28.

State Road 39 will be closed for approximately 11 days while Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company rebuilds their grade crossing in this location. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 6, U.S. 35 and U.S. 30.

This section of State Road 39 is part of the official detour for the U.S. 6 and U.S. 421 intersection closure for roundabout construction. While the rail work is taking place, the detour for that project will temporarily extend to U.S. 35 as well.