The Starke County Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance to locate a missing person. On Friday May 24 at approximately 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000 East block of 200 North in reference to a missing person.

It was reported that Phillip Wireman’s employer became concerned when he did not report to work.

Police are asking the public to contact the Starke County Sheriff’s dispatch center at 574-772-3771 if you see or come in contact with Mr. Wireman.