A man was arrested earlier this week after identifying himself as his wanted brother, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy responded to the area of Lakeshore Drive and Hudson Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. After arriving in the area, the deputy located a vehicle similar to the provided description parked at Hudson Beach.

A man who was present verbally identified himself to the deputy as being 43-year-old Joseph Miller and provided a date of birth. A computer check determined Miller was a wanted person by Marion County authorities for felony theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Miller was taken into custody and advised of the arrest warrant. It was then that the true identity of the man came to light and he was actually 44-year-old Mark L. Luzar of Flat Rock, Indiana.

Luzar was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for false identity statement. Luzar was released from the LCJ Wednesday following a cash bond being posted on his behalf.

As for Miller, police say if you know of his whereabouts you are encouraged to provide your tip (s) to the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (219-608-9572) or Michiana Crime Stoppers (800-342-7867).