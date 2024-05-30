NEWTON AND JASPER COUNTIES, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 114 between State Road 55 and Curtis Creek Bridge (west of County Road 1080 West) on or after Wednesday, June 5.

State Road 114 will be closed through mid-July to resurface this section of roadway. Local access will be maintained, but through traffic should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 55, State Road 14 and I-65.

This closure will be put in place after State Road 114 reopens between C.R. 200 E and State Road 55 where resurfacing is currently taking place. The intersection of State Road 114 and State Road 55 will also reopen to traffic.