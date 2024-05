Celebrate Indiana’s Free Fishing Days June 1-2 by taking your family and friends fishing.

On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters.

All other rules such as seasons, bag limits, and size limits apply.

If you miss these two Free Fishing Days, don’t worry—Indiana will have one more Free Fishing Day in September.

View the DNR Calendar to find properties hosting fishing events near you.