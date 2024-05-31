In order to accommodate construction, the South Shore Line will provide busing substitution for eastbound train passengers between 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 between Miller, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Dune Park stations. The temporary busing includes the following trains:

Weekday EB Tr 131, 133, 135 & 101

Weekend EB Tr 601 early morning June 8

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the SSL published train schedule between Miller, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Dune Park stations. Passengers on Tr 131, Tr 133, Tr 135 & Tr 101/601 will detrain at Miller Station to board buses for their destination stations, or re-board South Shore Line trains at Dune Park. For more information visit www.mysouthshore.com.