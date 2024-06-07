The La Porte Park and Recreation Department introduced Cole Smith as their new Recreation Director.

“Cole joins us with a wealth of experience in recreational management and a strong commitment to fostering community spirit through engaging activities,” the La Porte Park and Recreation Department said on its Facebook. “As our new Recreation Director, Cole will be responsible for developing and overseeing a variety of recreational activities and events designed to cater to all age groups and interests. From sports leagues and fitness classes to arts and crafts workshops and community gatherings, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

“Cole’s vision is to create a vibrant, inclusive, and active community where everyone feels welcome and encouraged to participate. He believes in the power of recreation to bring people together, promote wellness, and build lasting memories.”

Smith said in his own words, “La Porte is such an incredible city and I’m excited to utilize all it’s amazing resources to bring exciting recreation programs and events for everyone.”